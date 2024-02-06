J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 2,186.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422,168 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $11,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,591 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,339,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 923,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,775,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $32.60.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.