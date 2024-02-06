J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,260 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,869.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 201,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 191,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,104,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

