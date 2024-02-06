J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AJG opened at $236.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.14. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

