J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $11.21 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE DD opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
