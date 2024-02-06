J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

