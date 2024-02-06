J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,359 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EQT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,211 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

