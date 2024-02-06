J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,749 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $8,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 3.7 %

POR stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on POR. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

