J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,696 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,610 shares of company stock valued at $106,731,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $215.56 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $220.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.78.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

