J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 40,967 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.44.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.8 %

CI opened at $321.27 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $330.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

