J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 151.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $282.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $246.04 and a 12 month high of $364.08.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

