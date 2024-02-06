J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMP. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $390.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.06. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,151. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial



Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

