J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,051 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.04.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

