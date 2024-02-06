J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 160,490 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 160,490 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.92%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ET

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.