J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,022 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.27.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $271.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.47 and its 200-day moving average is $218.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $278.81.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

