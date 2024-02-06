J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 203,128 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 514,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203,128 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $13,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.