J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,727 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,522,478 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 177.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $193,454,000 after buying an additional 17,650,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 64.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after buying an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 5,526.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Transocean by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Transocean Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.80. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

Transocean Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.