J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,206 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $180,853,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,251,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $202.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.02. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.33 and a 12 month high of $219.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

