J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 805 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

