J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,699 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,942,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after acquiring an additional 195,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,651,166,000 after acquiring an additional 564,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.56.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $296.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.26 and a 52 week high of $301.61.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,256,494. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

