JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 173.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,384 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 27.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 424,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 91,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,593 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 132,404 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. Susquehanna cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JetBlue Airways

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.