JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $174.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $178.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

