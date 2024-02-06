Jump Financial LLC Acquires 11,982 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of B&G Foods worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 818.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of BGS opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.68. The company has a market cap of $779.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $502.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.34 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.23%. B&G Foods’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

