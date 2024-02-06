Jump Financial LLC Acquires 22,237 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 102.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Wabash National worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Wabash National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of WNC stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.58. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WNC. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

