Jump Financial LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,301.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.5 %

CMG opened at $2,470.85 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,506.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,294.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,065.80. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

