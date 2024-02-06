Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.01 Million in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,502 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,137,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $223.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.39. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.58 and a 52-week high of $232.27. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,445.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

