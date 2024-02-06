Jump Financial LLC Sells 7,192 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total value of $200,548.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $206.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.83.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $205.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

