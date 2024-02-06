Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 265 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3,689.6% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 675,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,550,000 after purchasing an additional 657,678 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $5,903,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 143,510 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,709,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,154,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.74.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

