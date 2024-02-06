Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 602 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $93.87.

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

