Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after buying an additional 67,821 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.79.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.7 %

HLT stock opened at $193.63 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $196.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

