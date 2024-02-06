Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 247 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a one year low of $92.07 and a one year high of $129.81. The stock has a market cap of $150.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.75.

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

