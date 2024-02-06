Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 5,024 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,819,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 73,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $524.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.