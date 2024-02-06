Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 7,006 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

