Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,748 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 383.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $31.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

