Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 53.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 28,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity International Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

FDEV opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.75.

About Fidelity International Multifactor ETF

The Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (FDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of developed ex-US companies. FDEV was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.