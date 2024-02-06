Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,333,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,919,000 after purchasing an additional 395,351 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,162,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 74.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,485,000 after buying an additional 861,146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $73.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

