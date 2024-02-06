Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $847,000 Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,776,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after buying an additional 127,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lane Generational LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 72,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $84.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

