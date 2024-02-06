Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,045 shares of company stock valued at $15,315,063 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV stock opened at $213.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $215.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

