Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.10 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

