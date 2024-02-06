Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,577 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,699,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,056,240. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of -103.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

