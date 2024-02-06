Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 159 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,602,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.38.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $241.03 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.37.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

