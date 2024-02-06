Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 632 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 50,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LH opened at $219.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.91 and its 200 day moving average is $213.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

