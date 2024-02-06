Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 54.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

SU stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

