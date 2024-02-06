Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,113 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,400,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 43,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of RQI stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.