Keybank National Association OH Buys 3,068 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

VLUE opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

