Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Seagen were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Seagen by 13.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Seagen by 279.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 5.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Seagen by 110.0% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,852 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $228.74 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.69. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.
Several research firms have recently commented on SGEN. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.35.
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
