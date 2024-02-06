Keybank National Association OH Grows Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair downgraded Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.76.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $194.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

