Keybank National Association OH Has $847,000 Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

