Keybank National Association OH Has $851,000 Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in argenx were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in argenx by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARGX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $582.00 to $451.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.90.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX opened at $403.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.96 and a beta of 0.69. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $327.73 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $403.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.84.

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.