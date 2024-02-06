Keybank National Association OH Has $867,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in MSCI were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in MSCI by 490.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 2.9% during the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in MSCI by 69.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in MSCI by 9.5% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 66,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.21.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $583.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.22. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

