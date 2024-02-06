Keybank National Association OH Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BN. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.25 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of BN stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,284.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.01. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.23.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

